Seven of the capital’s Asian restaurants won recognition in the Asian Restaurant Awards 2020.

The awards were broadcast live online in partnership with Just Eat, with Samantha Simmonds virtually handing out the award to each winner.

This set of awards is made by public nomination. From over 50 nominations, 15 winners and two restaurants which were highly commended were chosen.

These are the Edinburgh winners:

· St John’s Curry Club was joint winner of the JUST EAT Takeaway/Delivery of the Year with the Curry Pot in Dunfermline



· Ignite at Haymarket won Best Asian Restaurant of the Year in Edinburgh with the newly opened The Cove picking up a Highly Commended.



· Mother India’s Café won Best Asian Restaurant of the Year for Casual Dining



· Imperial Palace won best Chinese Restaurant of the Year



· The Yamato won Japanese Restaurant of the Year with the Harajuku Kitchen picking up Highly Commended



· Chaskaa Indian Restaurant won Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

· The Khukuri in Edinburgh won Best Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

Asian Catering Federation Chairman Yawar Khan said: “ I would like to thank all our sponsors, supporters and members who have made these awards possible. The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry. Not only do they recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also celebrate the significant contribution our industry makes to the economy.

Andrew Kenny, Just Eat Managing Director, UK, Headline sponsors of the awards adds: “We are honoured to be able to support these industry awards and would like to congratulate all the winners for their fantastic achievement during what has been an incredibly challenging year for our industry.”

Pat Chapman, Chief Judge and author of Good Curry Guide added: “I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank you for your excellent cuisine and commitment to our industry – looking forward to better times ahead.”

The awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) which represents the nation’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants, in partnership with Just Eat.

Organised by the Asian Catering Federation, the awards have become a pinnacle for recognising the best Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways in the country, and uniting the Asian restaurant industry in achieving recognition for innovative vision and exceptional food.

