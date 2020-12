The supermarket, Poundland, has a festive sandwich in its food department that it wants to remind you about.

This is not just any sandwich, but is apparently “Sprinkled with magic fairy dust!”

The festive sandwich and the festive bake, perhaps a way to remind us all that Christmas is really on its way, will be available in all the Poundland stores in Edinburgh until the end of December.

