New restrictions which prevent any evictions over the festive period come into force on Friday.

The new regulations brings Scotland in line with legal guidance in England, and was announced by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, after a plea from Scottish Greens MSP for Lothians, Andy Wightman.

The restriction will last until 22 January 2021, and Andy Wightman has called on the Scottish Government to extend that period so that there is not a rise in the number of evictions at the end of January.

Mr Wightman said: “No one should be ejected from their home during a pandemic of a deadly virus and in the coldest months of the year, so I welcome the additional protections coming into force today.

“However, they only last until January the 22nd, so this that this could still lead to a number of people being evicted at the end of next month, which is traditionally the coldest month in Scotland, at a time when services will be stretched by a potential third wave of the virus.

“It makes sense to extend that timeframe, at least in areas under tiers three and four restrictions.”

