The Scottish FA has welcomed news of the £30m COVID-19 relief fund to aid the recovery of the national sport, announced today by the Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing.

The fund will be distributed via grant and loan funding across all levels of the senior game in Scotland, both men’s and women’s, to help to mitigate revenue lost to spectator sports as a result of the pandemic.

Hampden Park

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA President: “Today’s announcement recognises the importance of our national sport at all levels of the senior game. The Minister has said that the Scottish Government is to provide funding via grants and loans and we eagerly await details of the conditions which are attached to both.

“We stand ready to work quickly with sportscotland to ensure that the funding can be accessed by all clubs as efficiently as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...