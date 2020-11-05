The editorial board of The Edinburgh Reporter is delighted to announce today that the European Journalism Centre (EJC) has awarded the publication £10,000 of emergency grant funding.

The Edinburgh Reporter news group includes this news website and our monthly newspaper.

The funding will help counter losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic to our advertising income and commercial sponsorship, upon which we depend.

Phyllis Stephen, Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this funding from the European Journalism Covid-19 Support Fund. It means that we can plan for the months ahead, we can continue to produce our free newspaper for distribution, and continue to update our readers daily about the developments in the Covid-19 situation.

“We try very hard to publish as much public interest news as we can to keep our readers up to date with the developing situation in relation to the pandemic. Of course, we continue to cover other local news at the same time, and favour untold local stories where we can. These stories are appear online, in print and on our podcast platform.

“During the pandemic we started up our Edinburgh Delivers page which was a way of covering all the essential food and drink businesses in Edinburgh who continued to operate in some form or another. We have also tried to highlight the essential work being carried out by the many volunteers in the city who continue to deliver food parcels and meals to those who need them.

“The EJC and the Facebook Journalism Project have been immensely supportive to local news organisations like us all over Europe, and we thank them most sincerely for this very welcome support.”

At the beginning of the pandemic The Edinburgh Reporter set up a subscription service which any reader can still sign up to and which has helped us continue to bring you the news. Sign up today and we will mail you our November issue immediately.

Through Wave 1 and Wave 2 of the European Journalism Covid-19 Support Fund, the EJC has awarded, to date, a total of 162 core funding grants to news organisations and freelancers in 35 European countries. Since the Fund launched in April, their team has reviewed 2,699 applications across both waves of funding, and in the coming months they will publish more detailed learnings about how journalists in Europe are responding to the impact of the pandemic, and adapting to serve their communities throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Others in the UK who have received emergency funding include:

Artur Conka (€5,000)

Luke Butterly (€5,000)

Joan McFadden (€5,000)

Hackney Citizen (€25,000)

The Pavement (€25,000)

YourHarlow.com (€5,000)

