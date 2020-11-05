The City Art Centre and the National Trust for Scotland present, ‘E. A. Hornel: From Camera to Canvas’. Running from 7 November 2020 – 14 March 2021 at Edinburgh’s City Art Centre, it is the first major exhibition of the work of Scottish artist Edward Atkinson Hornel (1864–1933) for over 35 years, and will re-evaluate his paintings in light of his extensive photographic collection.

‘E. A. Hornel: From Camera to Canvas’ features photographs and paintings from the City Art Centre’s Scottish art collection, as well as paintings and photographs from the extensive collection housed at Broughton House in Kirkcudbright (Hornel’s home 1901–33), which is cared for by the National Trust for Scotland.

The collection includes c.1,700 photographs used by Hornel to create his paintings. He collected these from friends and contacts, purchased them commercially and took or posed them himself, both at home in Scotland and while travelling in Japan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

‘E. A. Hornel: From Camera to Canvas’ opens on Saturday 7 November 2020, and runs until 14 March 2021. Admission is free, pre-booking essential via www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk. Please confirm attendance in advance.

