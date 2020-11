Police have confirmed that the body discovered on the beach at Longniddry yesterday has been identified as a 79-year-old man from the local area.

Members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death at this time.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

