The M8 will be closed between junctions 2 and 3 this week to allow BEAR Scotland to complete resurfacing works on the hard shoulder.

The works were scheduled for last month but weather prevented the £130,000 project for being completed.

The motorway will be closed from 8.30pm on Wednesday 11 November 2020 until 6.00am on Thursday morning. Diversions by way of the A89 will be signposted and this will add around 9 minutes to any westbound journey. Eastbound traffic will be unaffected.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address defects on this section of the hard shoulder of the M8, Scotland’s busiest motorway. The works are being carried out overnight to minimise disruption on this key route.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this overnight project. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, will be practiced on site to protect teams and ensure they remain safe.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and all relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

