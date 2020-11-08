Today at St Cuthbert’s the service of worship will be live streamed as usual, but of course today it will be a more poignant service since it is Remembrance Sunday.

The church has invested in new audiovisual equipment, with screens and a new sound system, to ensure that those wishing to join in from home rather than attend church in person, get the best experience. You will find the service online here.

This church known as the Kirk of Castle Rock, claims a connection with McCrae’s Battalion and Reverend Peter Sutton is looking forward to conducting the Remembrance Day service this morning at 10.45. This is a little earlier than the usual time of 11am to allow for the two minute silence at 11.00am.

There will not be any singing, in line with Covid-19 restrictions, although a member of the church’s choir, David Paterson will sing solo.

If you are going to the church service in person, then they ask that you arrive by 10.30 to give contact details for ‘track and trace’ purposes.

There will also be a Remembrance service at the kirk on Wednesday 11 November at 10.45.

The church includes West Princes Street Gardens within its parish, and there are several statues there which are symbols of remembrance, including that of Wojtek the bear. Wojtek served with the 22nd Artillery Supply Company, particularly during the Battle of Monte Cassino, in Italy in 1944. Wojtek died in Edinburgh Zoo aged 21.

And in West Princes Street Gardens, the Garden of Remembrance is in place for anyone to visit and remember those who died in conflict.

Remembrance Day 2020. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Under The Scottish Government Strategic Framework outdoor standing events are not permitted in areas placed in Levels 1 to 4, which includes Edinburgh. This means that traditional remembrance services and parades at outdoor war memorials have been cancelled. Services held in places of worship can proceed if undertaken in line with government guidelines but will be limited in size.

Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland are encouraging alternative arrangements to be made for marking remembrance this year. The public are being encouraged to take to their doorsteps at 11am on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day to mark the two-minute silence. The BBC will televise proceedings from the Cenotaph in London on the 8 November and both charities will be broadcasting a virtual service of remembrance on 11 November 2020.

St. Cuthbert’s Church. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

