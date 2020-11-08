Commemorations today for those who died in wartime are very different from other years. Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland will be broadcasting a short service taking place behind closed doors at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.
This will be available live on Facebook at the links below.
The service will be conducted by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland the Right Rev Dr Martin Fair with readings from Lieutenant General Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE, National President of Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, The Rt Hon David Duguid MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland and The Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister of Scotland.
Media are excluded as there is only limited space at the Memorial, and it is being organised within the Covid-19 restrictions for such events.
After the service wreaths will be laid by the following:
- The Rt Hon Frank Ross, Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh
- The Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister of Scotland
- The Rt Hon Ken Macintosh MSP, Presiding Officer, The Scottish Parliament
- David Duguid MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland
- Commodore Bob Anstey OBE MA RN, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Submarines) Deputy Flag Officer Scotland & Northern Ireland
- Major General Tim Hyams OBE, General Officer Scotland
- Air Vice Marshal Ross Paterson CB OBE ADC DL, Air Officer Scotland
- Lieutenant General Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE, National President, the Royal British Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland
- Ms Raina Haig, National President, the Royal British Legion Scotland Women’s Section
- Major (Retd) CM Pelling, Manager Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory, representing Poppyscotland
- Major General Mark Strudwick CBE, Scottish National War Memorial
- Mrs Sue Raw, War Widow’s Association of Great Britain
- Major General (Retd) Chris Hughes CBE, Executive Chairman, Veterans Scotland
- Colonel (Retd) Charlie Wallace, Scottish Veterans Commissioner
- Mr Andrew Herberts, Chairman, Officers Association Scotland
- Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM, Police Scotland
- Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Dave Lockhart, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
- Mr David Thompson, Scottish Ambulance Service
- The Most Rev Leo Cushley, Archbishop and Metropolitan of St Andrews & Edinburgh
- The Rt Rev Dr John Armes, Bishop of Edinburgh
- Shipra Kohli, Edinburgh Interfaith Association
- The Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair, Moderator of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland
www.facebook.com/legionscotland
www.facebook.com/poppyscotland