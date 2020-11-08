Commemorations today for those who died in wartime are very different from other years. Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland will be broadcasting a short service taking place behind closed doors at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.

This will be available live on Facebook at the links below.

The service will be conducted by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland the Right Rev Dr Martin Fair with readings from Lieutenant General Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE, National President of Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, The Rt Hon David Duguid MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland and The Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister of Scotland.

Media are excluded as there is only limited space at the Memorial, and it is being organised within the Covid-19 restrictions for such events.

After the service wreaths will be laid by the following:

The Rt Hon Frank Ross, Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh

The Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister of Scotland

The Rt Hon Ken Macintosh MSP, Presiding Officer, The Scottish Parliament

David Duguid MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland

Commodore Bob Anstey OBE MA RN, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Submarines) Deputy Flag Officer Scotland & Northern Ireland

Major General Tim Hyams OBE, General Officer Scotland

Air Vice Marshal Ross Paterson CB OBE ADC DL, Air Officer Scotland

Lieutenant General Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE, National President, the Royal British Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland

Ms Raina Haig, National President, the Royal British Legion Scotland Women’s Section

Major (Retd) CM Pelling, Manager Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory, representing Poppyscotland

Major General Mark Strudwick CBE, Scottish National War Memorial

Mrs Sue Raw, War Widow’s Association of Great Britain

Major General (Retd) Chris Hughes CBE, Executive Chairman, Veterans Scotland

Colonel (Retd) Charlie Wallace, Scottish Veterans Commissioner

Mr Andrew Herberts, Chairman, Officers Association Scotland

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM, Police Scotland

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Dave Lockhart, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Mr David Thompson, Scottish Ambulance Service

The Most Rev Leo Cushley, Archbishop and Metropolitan of St Andrews & Edinburgh

The Rt Rev Dr John Armes, Bishop of Edinburgh

Shipra Kohli, Edinburgh Interfaith Association

The Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair, Moderator of the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland

www.facebook.com/legionscotland

www.facebook.com/poppyscotland

Remembrance Day 2020. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...