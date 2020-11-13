Ethan Young SNP has been elected as the 63rd councillor in Edinburgh.

The Craigentinny/Duddingston by election count was held in the main chamber at the City Chambers and after just over three hours of counting votes, the result was announced.

Returning Officer for Edinburgh, Andrew Kerr, said:“I’d like to thank all those who took part in the by-election, despite the challenging circumstances we face. It’s been a difficult year but local democracy is still extremely important, so I’m pleased to welcome Ethan Young, who will help represent the community as we work to emerge from the crisis, and on a range of other issues affecting the ward and city.

“I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and planning that has gone into staging this election. I’ve heard from many constituents who have praised the safe, physically distanced voting process, which is with thanks to our Elections Team, who have spent months preparing for the event.”

Candidate Party First Preference Votes FORD Elaine Scottish Liberal Democrats 631 GRAHAM Margaret Arma Scottish Labour Party 1205 LAIRD Tam Scottish Libertarian Party 42 MCDONALD Andrew Independent 93 PARKER Ben Scottish Green Party 1185 PRICE Eleanor Scottish Conservative and Unionist 1420 YOUNG Ethan Scottish National Party (SNP) 2920

Total Electorate: 23,972

Total Number of Ballot Papers Received: 7,582 31.6 86 7,496 3,749

Percentage Turnout: 31.6%

Total Number of Ballot Papers Rejected: 86

Total Number of Valid Votes: 7,496

Quota: 3,749

Cllr Ethan Young with Council Leader Adam McVey

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “It’s a fantastic endorsement not only of a fantastic candidate but also in the agenda that we for our city building a fairer city a more sustainable city, taking bold action to deliver the Edinburgh that people want to see in the next years and decade. It is worth saying that the Tories just a few days ago said that this would be a consideration of our record in office – well it is. The vote share for the SNP is up with a stinking majority for the administration parties and the Tory vote is down by a quarter as it has been every single election since I became Council Leader.”

Ethan Young said he could not wait to get started. He told us: “My election shows that people have faith in the SNP and our policies, and that we really want to improve people’s lives. “

The Greens increased their vote share from 11.7% to 15.8% and came within 20 votes of overtaking Labour whose candidate was in second place.

Green candidate Ben Parker said: “Congratulations to Ethan Young on being elected. Overall I’m pleased that the Green vote is well up, having fought a forward-looking campaign about tackling the housing crisis, making our streets safe for walking and cycling and protecting green space.

“It’s a sign that more voters than ever are tired of negative status quo politics and want to see the city move forward. The results bodes well for the Scottish elections in 2021 and the council elections in 2022.”

The seven candidates were:

Elaine Ford, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Margaret Arma Graham, Scottish Labour Party

Tam Laird, Scottish Libertarian Party

Andrew McDonald, Independent

Ben Parker, Scottish Green Party

Eleanor Price, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Ethan Young, Scottish National Party (SNP)

The vacancy occurred earlier this year when SNP councillor Ian Campbell resigned due to ill health. The ward is currently represented by three councillors, Labour’s Joan Griffiths, Conservative councillor John McLellan, and Green Alex Staniforth.

