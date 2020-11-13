Hibs welcome Dundee to Easter Road on Sunday for their final Betfred Cup group stage game.

Both teams have enjoyed three wins from three games against Brora Rangers, Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic and Head Coach Jack Ross will have to shuffle the pack, with a few absentees to contend with this week.

Photo: SPFL

Kyle Magennis misses out, having been forced to withdraw from the Scotland Under-21 squad with a hamstring injury. He joins Lewis Stevenson and Scott Allan on the sidelines.

Alex Gogic, Ofir Marciano and Ryan Porteous did make it away to represent their respective nations, while Christian Doidge is suspended.

Premier Sports will have live and exclusive UK coverage of the tie from 4pm.

Hibs TV will have live coverage for Hibs TV international subscribers, but are restricted to audio coverage for domestic subscribers.

Cliff Pike and Tam McManus will be on hand to talk you through the action.

Anyone with issues or questions should contact the dedicated support team at Stream Digital via hibstv@streamdigital.tv as posts to the club’s social media channels may not be picked up in time around a busy matchday.

