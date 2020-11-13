Christine Jardine MP says The Scottish Government has failed to offer the same sort of support and funding to facilities like Murrayfield Ice Rink as it has given to encourage rivals coming to the city.

Murrayfield Ice Rink announced in October that it would remain closed ‘for the foreseeable future’ and would need outside funding to survive the crisis but claims have been ignored by The Scottish Government.

Just recently the government awarded half a million pounds to Underbelly to stage a scaled-down festival, including an ice rink on George Street in December 2021. The owners of the ice rink say it will take major investment to allow it to reopen and operate in the current crisis.

Murrayfield Ice Rink.

After discussions with owners of Murrayfield Ice Rink, Ms Jardine MP for Edinburgh West said:“The SNP Government seems tone deaf to the calls from the skating community across Scotland to support this much-loved facility and just turned its back on their appeals.

“Why are they not prepared to offer the ice rink the same sort of support from the UK Government’s Recovery Fund as they offered a scaled down winter festival?

“Yes lots of people love the winter festival but the ice rink would be here providing jobs long after it’s gone.

“To me, as Edinburgh’s only permanent skating rink and nationally recognised facility we should do everything we can to protect it. At a time when we are encouraging people to live healthier lives, it’s the sort of facility that should be getting support from both governments and the council to keep it going.”

