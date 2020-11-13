England manager Gareth Southgate hopes that Wembley will be packed when the Scots visit on 18 June for what will be ‘a humdinger of a game”

Steve Clarke’s men have been drawn in the same group as top seeds England, just like they were in 1996.

On that occasion, with England leading 1-0, former Hibs’ striker Gordon Durie was upended inside the box but David Seaman saved Gary McAllister’s penalty.

The English responded immediately with Paul Gascoigne scoring a wonder goal past Andy Goram.

Despite a victory over Switzerland in the final group game, the Scots missed out on qualification on goal-difference whilst England lost to Germany in the semi-finals with Southgate missing the decisive spot-kick.

“What a game. That makes our lives more complicated for sure,” Southgate told BBC Radio 5 live.

“It will hopefully be a fantastic occasion with fans, but that’s the one thing none of us can control.”

Southgate last night congratulated Steve Clarke on Scotland’s qualification for a first men’s major tournament since 1998.

“I’m delighted for them,” he added.

“I’m particularly pleased for Steve Clarke. He’s a great guy and has done a great job. That will be a humdinger of a game.

“They’ve got a team that is improving quickly with a lot of players who have emerged in the last two or three years. The likes of John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson.”

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is keen to be a part of the England team and meet his friend and team mate John McGinn who has been a huge success since his move from Hibs.

Grealish said: “I’m over the moon. It’s brilliant for everyone involved, especially if we can get Wembley full by the time that comes around. Fingers crossed for that because I think it will be an unbelievable day.

“One of my good friends [Aston Villa team-mate] John McGinn gets to play at the Euros, so I’m delighted for him as well.”

