This evening Police Scotland will have extra officers on patrol in the city centre around Waverley Mall and Princes Street.

These officers have been deployed to deal with anti-social behaviour concerns whilst engaging with the public.

Photo Police Scotland

Police Scotland wish to point out that anti-social behaviour through alcohol misuse is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Officers will also remind the public of The Scottish Government guidelines in relation to congregating in groups.

Colleagues from British Transport Police will also be involved in the patrols.

Members of the public are invited to ‘say hello’

