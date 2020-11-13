Police are appealing for assistance in tracing McKenzie Laughlin, 22, who has been reported missing from the Leith area.

McKenzie was last seen around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, 3 November, on Admiralty Street in Leith and is known to frequent the Dalkeith and Gorebridge areas of Midlothian.

She is described as around 5’ 6” tall, of slim build with long hair.

Inspector Peter Jones at Leith Police Station said: “This is out of character for McKenzie and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“If anyone has seen McKenzie or has any information on her whereabouts, I urge you to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2183 of 12 November 2020. I would also encourage Mckenzie herself to get in touch to let everyone know she is okay.”

