Set in the magnificent grounds of Hopetoun House, ‘Wondrous Woods’ – designed and produced by the team at 21CC Group – has today announced that they will be adding new dates to their festive lighting trail as a direct response to the overwhelming interest that they have received.

Geoff Crow, Director of 21CC Group says, “Woody the Owl and I have quite literally been blown away by the positive response that we’ve received for Wondrous Woods over the last few weeks. As of yesterday we were completely sold out and with so many people still enquiring about availability, we took the decision to put on a further week of tickets to allow more people to enjoy the trail.”

The Hopetoun trails offer us a spectacular environment, like no other. The spacious grounds have enabled the team to safely deliver this creative lighting journey, ensuring that everyone remains in adherence with strictest of safety guidelines.

The 21CC Wondrous Woods production has also enabled Geoff Crow to bring back his full event management and technical production workforce from furlough following the pandemic and in addition to this, over 120 people have been employed in the full delivery of the trail over the past four weeks.

The lighting trail has also been a welcome boost of income for the 57 supply chain businesses that have been involved in the delivery as well as Hopetoun House as a venue and the local visitor economy. With the trail attracting over 50% of the annual visitor figures to Hopetoun House in the space of four weeks. It is anticipated that the local economic impact of Wondrous Woods is in the region of £250,000.

The Earl of Hopetoun comments, “This is the first time we have hosted such an ambitious event at night and it’s hugely exciting, following such a difficult year for us all, to develop something so different for Hopetoun.

“With the outbreak of the global pandemic earlier on this year, visitor figures to our house were looking somewhat bleak; since its opening, however, Wondrous Woods has successfully attracted over 50% of our annual footfall in just a few weeks which is an astounding achievement.”

