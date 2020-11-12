Spartans Women have boosted their squad with the singing of midfielder, Katherine Smart, from Celtic.

Smart brings great experience to the Spartans squad having played at various senior clubs in her career, including Tynecastle, Hutchison Vale and latterly Celtic.

Spartans announced the news on their Facebook page this week.

Speaking to the club’s website, Smart, said “Spartans has always been a team I have had great respect for. Their values on and off the pitch are admirable.



“I was drawn to the opportunity to work with a manager who has such extensive knowledge of the women’s game in Scotland.



“I hope my attributes and experience will help the team succeed in challenging the top 4 in the league.”

The team are back in action this Sunday when they welcome Forfar Farmington to Ainslie Park in a league game.

