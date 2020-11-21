Merchiston Castle School has announced two bursaries covering up to three quarters of sixth form fees.

The awards are designed for boys showing ambition and potential, whose financial circumstances would ordinarily prevent them from joining the school.

The means-tested bursaries will contribute towards a day place and a boarding place for September 2021 entry.

The Headmaster, Jonathan Anderson, commented: “In these difficult times, we are delighted to be offering this award which aims to prevent affordability being a barrier to learning.

“Merchiston provides a world-class, global, outward-looking education in a connected community where every individual matters.

“The Sixth Form is designed to bridge the gap between Sixth Form and the next step into adulthood and is the ideal preparation for university.

“We hope that through supporting boys from households which fulfil our means-testing criteria, we will be able to provide a transformative experience which helps them fulfil their potential and achieve their life ambitions.”

Those interested will need to participate in a competitive selection process to ensure they meet the school’s academic entry standards. The first step is to register interest here.

The value of means-tested bursaries awarded in academic year 2018-19 amounted to £1.13m, which is 9.2% of gross fee income. Other forms of non-means tested assistance were also awarded that year, including sibling and staff discounts. In total these awards amounted to £514k (4.2% of gross fee income).

Over the last academic year (2018-19) 147 pupils which is around a third of the School roll received a bursary or other fee remission. Of these, two pupils received support from the Royal National Children’s SpringBoard Foundation, John Watson’s Trust and the Emmott Foundation. Four pupils are in receipt of an Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA).

