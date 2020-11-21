Hearts suffered their first defeat of the Championship season with a 2-1 loss away to Dunfermline under the Friday night lights at East End Park.
How did the Jambos side perform?
Craig Gordon – 6
Won’t be thanking his defence for the strain they caused. Had little chance with the goals. Pulled of another world class save at 0-0, albeit subsequently ruled offside.
Stephen Kingsley – 6
Not at his best but always looked like he was desperately trying to kick in to gear. Scored Hearts only goal with a neat header that sparked some life into proceedings.
Michael Smith – 6
Like Kingsley, not at his peak – having travelled and played with Northern Ireland during the international break – but still looked tidy if not as energetic as usual.
Mihai Popescu – 4
Not really cutting it at Hearts yet. Continues to look nervous and cagey on the ball when put under simple pressure.
Craig Halkett – 5
Second half of a fairly jittery centre half pairing. Needs to organise and harangue the back four better.
Elliot Frear – 5
Cut a frustrated figure who didn’t make much impact from his left wing with the opportunities and ball he had.
Olly Lee – 5
Not a game to remember for him and his pace looks to have escaped him. Doesn’t seem to really click without playing alongside Haring.
Andy Halliday – 5
Pretty absent display. Put himself about in his normal manner but didn’t demonstrate much quality.
Craig Wighton – 5
Wasted outside on the right and needs to be more central to build on his early season promise.
Steven Naismith – 5
Didn’t make much impression on the game. Looked off the pace and was caught in possession a few times.
Liam Boyce – 5
Spurned the match’s best chance when he nodded tamely in to Fon Williams’ arms from six yards out. Questions starting to be asked by the Hearts support.
Substitutes:
Jamie Walker – 4
On early in the second half for Frear but didn’t make much difference.
Andy Irving – 5
Looked tidy and should now be looking to start the next game.
Jordan Roberts – 4
On for Wighton on 63 minutes but was another attacking player who had a dismal evening.