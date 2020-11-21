Hearts suffered their first defeat of the Championship season with a 2-1 loss away to Dunfermline under the Friday night lights at East End Park.

How did the Jambos side perform?

Craig Gordon – 6

Won’t be thanking his defence for the strain they caused. Had little chance with the goals. Pulled of another world class save at 0-0, albeit subsequently ruled offside.

Stephen Kingsley – 6

Not at his best but always looked like he was desperately trying to kick in to gear. Scored Hearts only goal with a neat header that sparked some life into proceedings.

Michael Smith – 6

Like Kingsley, not at his peak – having travelled and played with Northern Ireland during the international break – but still looked tidy if not as energetic as usual.

Mihai Popescu – 4

Not really cutting it at Hearts yet. Continues to look nervous and cagey on the ball when put under simple pressure.

Craig Halkett – 5

Second half of a fairly jittery centre half pairing. Needs to organise and harangue the back four better.

Elliot Frear – 5

Cut a frustrated figure who didn’t make much impact from his left wing with the opportunities and ball he had.

Olly Lee – 5

Not a game to remember for him and his pace looks to have escaped him. Doesn’t seem to really click without playing alongside Haring.

Andy Halliday – 5

Pretty absent display. Put himself about in his normal manner but didn’t demonstrate much quality.

Craig Wighton – 5

Wasted outside on the right and needs to be more central to build on his early season promise.

Steven Naismith – 5

Didn’t make much impression on the game. Looked off the pace and was caught in possession a few times.

Liam Boyce – 5

Spurned the match’s best chance when he nodded tamely in to Fon Williams’ arms from six yards out. Questions starting to be asked by the Hearts support.

Substitutes:

Jamie Walker – 4

On early in the second half for Frear but didn’t make much difference.

Andy Irving – 5

Looked tidy and should now be looking to start the next game.

Jordan Roberts – 4

On for Wighton on 63 minutes but was another attacking player who had a dismal evening.

