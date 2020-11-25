A 32-year-old man has today been sentenced for causing the death of a two-month-old baby in Prestonpans.

Ava Ray died at the Royal Hospital for Sick Kids in Edinburgh on Friday, 2 November, 2012, having been admitted after taking unwell the previous day.

This prompted an enquiry led by Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team, resulting in Joseph Ray being charged in connection with her death.

Ray was sentenced to seven years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow after pleading guilty to culpable homicide on Monday, 5 October.

Detective Inspector David Pinkney said: “My thoughts remain with Ava Ray’s family following this tragic event. I would also like to thank Ava’s extended family for their support throughout the investigation and I hope today’s result brings them some sort of closure.

“Ray took the life of his daughter. Just months old, Ava should have been safest in the care of her father – instead he inflicted injuries that she would never recover from.

“The investigation into Ava’s death was complex and intricate and I would like to thank all the officers and partners across all agencies involved who helped to secure the conviction and today’s sentence.”

