Goal-scoring hero Paul McGinn admitted that the Hibs’ players were frustrated after a ‘sloppy’ performance against on-form St Johnstone but was happy that they can still ‘grind out’ results when not playing well.

The full-back who was recently called up to the Scotland squad alongside his brother John twice equalised after Celtic target Ali McCann then former Hibs’ player David Wotherspoon had given the visitors the lead and after a hard-fought 90-minutes a draw was probably a fair result.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Johnstone. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hibs celebrate after HibsÕ defender, Paul McGinn, scores to tie the game 2-2 Credit: Ian Jacobs

After the game McGinn told Hibs TV: “We are not happy with how we played to be honest. We were really sloppy on the ball.

“When St Johnstone take the lead, that suits them as they can sit and they can counter attack and make it tough for you and I felt that they did that. I felt we were a just that bit too sloppy on the ball so we are really quite frustrated in there but at least we didn’t get beat.

“It’s a good sign that we didn’t play so well but we still didn’t get beat. This is a tough place to come for teams and even when we are playing like that we are still grinding out results.

“We had a few half chances at one each with cut backs from Murph (Jamie Murphy) and Boyler (Martin Boyle) had one for Murph and I thought if we’d scored we’d have won the game but because we were so sloppy we pushed and the game became so open that it was just end to end stuff.

“It’s not what we were at the start of the season so we will need to get back to that.”

Like this: Like Loading...