Firefighters are currently tackling a large blaze at Imperial Dock in Leith.

It is understood that a piece of industrial equipment caught fire and huge clouds of smoke can be seen for miles.

Footage on social media shows thick black plumes of smoke.

At this time it is not known whether anyone has been injured in the incident and the exact cause of the fire.

A statement is expected from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland later this afternoon.

