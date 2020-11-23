Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross has praised the contribution of striker Kevin Nisbet since his summer move from Dunfermline and in particular in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Celtic at Easter Road where he worked tirelessly as a lone striker.

Normal strike partner Christian Doidge missed the game due to injury leaving Nisbet against experienced dup Nir Bitton and Kristoffer Ajer.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Celtic. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 21/11/2020. Hibs play host to Celtic in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Nisbet took the responsibility when referee Bobby Madden awarded a penalty but his strike was well saved by Scott Bain. Thankfully the ball fell to Jamie Murphy who calmly slotted the ball into the net to give Hibs the lead.

Moments later the pair combined again, this time with Murphy providing the assist with a flick on from Ryan Porteous’ free-kick and Nisbet thundered a superb half-volley past Bain.

Two late goals from Neil Lennon’s men resulted in the points being shared but Ross was quick to praise his lone striker and revealed that he believes a Scotland call-up if he continues to perform to that standard.

Ross told BBC Sportsound: “He’s been excellent and I think what’s pleasing is the different types of goals he’s scored this season.

“Both feet, headers, tap-ins, longer range ones. Today he played as a lone striker and that’s not something he’s had to do a lot this season, he’s played against Nir (Bitton) and Kristoffer Ajer who are two good players.

“To show he can handle that and work tirelessly, and then get his reward, he’s been a brilliant signing for us and his goal return is excellent, at this season to have that number of goals is terrific and I don’t see that changing.

“I think he’ll continue to do that because he’s got improvement in him.

“I spoke to Kevin and one of the things I spoke to him about is, is that (getting into Scotland squad) a realistic ambition for him? It is, it absolutely is for him, because he’s not far away.

“The only way he puts himself in contention is by continuing to do what he’s doing.

“At a young age, he has a realistic chance of putting himself in contention for that.”

