Gift yourself 12 Days of Fitness

After a bah-humbug 2020 when staying active hasn’t always been a priority, take some time for yourself this festive season. Boost your immunity, manage stress and your mental health by gifting yourself 12 Days of Fitness.

Available to buy online only from Monday 23 November to 31 December 2020, Edinburgh Leisure, a charity dedicated to creating opportunities for everyone to lead more active and healthy lives, has launched its seasonal promotion, 12 Days of Fitness, aiming to encourage people to stay active in November and December.

The 12 Days of Fitness promotion offers 12 consecutive days of membership, from the moment you buy, for only £12. And if you get the fitness bug, you’re not restricted to one pass per person either – if you wish to buy a second pass after your first pass expires, it’ll mean you’re doubly on the way to reaching those fitness goals ahead of New Year.

The pass gives you 12 consecutive days access to Edinburgh Leisure’s climb and fitness facilities, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. With Edinburgh currently in Level Three, only their gym, swim and climb facilities are available. If Edinburgh is moved into Level Two, fitness classes will also become available.

Edinburgh Leisure’s facilities extensive and offer choice and great value, in various places in the city. Their gyms feature some of the latest fitness equipment and while things are a little different from before with physical distancing measures in place, and the need to book your gym, swim and climb sessions in advance, you will be assured a warm welcome, with helpful staff ready to help you reach your fitness goals.

They also have numerous swimming pools across the city, from historic baths to the famous Olympic-sized Royal Commonwealth Pool and Europe’s largest climbing arena at Ratho.

www.edinburghleisure.co.uk

