Six by Nico will create a miracle for you this Christmas.

Chef Nico believes that Christmas dinner is something we spend the other 364 days of the year dreaming about, and now he will make those dreams come true by serving up a carefully curated Christmas meal.



Although we might not all be able to enjoy Christmas traditions exactly as we know them this year, Six by Nico will serve up the magic of this season with a nostalgic trip down memory lane reminiscent of many Christmas Days past.



Christmas movies are often related to a rediscovery of innocence and have become a festive tradition as predictable as a turkey dinner itself. With this in mind, the team at Six by Nico in Glasgow and Edinburgh have created a ‘Miracle On’ menu centered around a nostalgic look back at the festive season when Christmas jingles in the air and Christmas market stalls are full of festive fare.

The new six course ‘Miracle On’ themed tasting menu includes; Memories of a Christmas Market – Sausage & Onion Compote, Smoked Sausage Foam, Crispy onions, Pickled Shallot & Potato Airbag; Partridge in a Pear Tree– Partridge Boudain, Pumpkin & Pear with Beech Smoke & a game consommé; Who Hate’s Brussel Sprouts? – Chanterelle Mushroom, Sprout Tops, Ewe’s Cheese Royale, Confit Egg Yolk & Fermented Black Garlic; Smoked Salmon Blinis– Smoked Salmon, Jerusalem artichoke, Baby Kale tops & Granny Smith Apple, Smoked Caviar & Buckwheat Blini Foam; Bob Cratchit’s Three Bird Roast– Breast of Duck, Turkey Roulade with pistachio & Prune, Chicken Liver parfait, Duck Fat turnip fondant, Pomme Souffle, Fig & Red wine gel with Game Sauce.

Saving the best until last, Six by Nico’s Christmas dessert, a Buche De Noel (Yuletide Log) – Spiced Raisin Cake, Dulce de leche mousseline, Sour Cherry, White Glacage & Hazelnut, white chocolate aero – is the perfect sweet treats to round off the Christmas menu.















Chef Nico Simeone said: “Our Christmas is looking like a very different occasion this year, and with lockdowns and social restrictions in place, many face the prospect of missing out on festive celebrations with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. Most of us are familiar with the classic Christmas lunch and all its trimmings but this festive season our team at Six by Nico wanted to bring the magic of Christmas nostalgia to the plate with our ‘Miracle On’ menu and create the ideal Christmas dining experience for all our customers”.



Diners can book a table now for ‘Miracle On‘. Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon. T

he menu will be priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as festive inspired snack sides from £5.



‘Miracle On’ will run at the Hanover Street restaurant from Monday 3rd December until Sunday 10th January 2021.

Dates are variable and could change in-line with future Scottish Government Covid-19 restrictions.



Six by Nico Edinburgh, 97 Hanover St, EH2 1DJ

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...