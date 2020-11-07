A large police presence is visible in Edinburgh’s West End this morning with reports of one person being arrested.
A 20 year-old man has been taken to hospital, and a 19 year-old is said to have been arrested by police.
A police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5:30am on Saturday 7 November 2020, police received a report of a man being injured following a disturbance in Palmerston Place, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital. A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
“Officers are not looking for anyone else.”