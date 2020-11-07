Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a grey Skoda that failed to stop after striking a 6-year-old boy on the West Approach Road around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon.

The boy was left with facial injuries as a result of the collision.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Edinburgh Road Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision that occurred on the West Approach Road, Edinburgh, around 16:45hrs today.

“A 6 year old pedestrian sustained facial injuries and the driver of a grey Skoda failed to stop at the scene.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2629 of 7 November 2020, or report this anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

