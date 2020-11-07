Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross admitted that his team were ‘nowhere near good enough’ as they succumbed to a self-inflicted 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie last night.

Scott Wright and Sam Cosgrove capitalised on mistakes in Hibs’ defence to give the hosts an early 2-0 lead and Hibs never looked like getting back into contention.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Brora Rangers,. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 07/10/2020. Hibs play host to Highland League side, Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs’ best effort in the first half came from a sliced Ash Taylor clearance from Jamie Murphy’s cross which Joe Lewis managed to tip over the bar.

Referee Euan Anderson failed to spot a clear penalty in the second-half when Martin Boyle was clearly pushed to the ground by Matty Kennedy but in truth Hibs were second best all over the pitch.

Had Hibs won they would have at least temporarily have leapfrogged Celtic into second place however instead they dropped to fourth.

Hibs now face Dundee to decide who tops their Betfred Cup group before champions Celtic arrive at Easter Road in two weeks time.

After the game Ross told BBC Scotland: “It was nowhere near good enough. We gave away too ridiculously soft goals. We huffed and puffed after that but didn’t do nearly enough to trouble Joe Lewis in goal.

“I praise the players a lot, but I’ll be hard on them tonight because we were poor. I was poor and my team were poor, but equally the referee was poor.”

