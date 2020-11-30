Hibs have produced a Tree of Lights where fans can leave a message for a loved one, NHS heroes and front line workers whilst making a donation to the Edinburgh and Lothian Health Foundation.

Right now our NHS Heroes are under increased pressure caring for patients during one of the biggest health challenges of our lifetimes, the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus has had an impact on teams across the whole of NHS Lothian, not only on the frontline but also in the community.

Every day NHS staff are experiencing challenging situations as they respond to the global pandemic, holding someone’s hand when they need comforted but cannot see friends or family due to the need for visiting restrictions to keep everyone safe, wearing PPE for long, busy shifts which is hot and uncomfortable, or providing complex care to patients at home.

Over the festive period, staff will continue to go above and beyond for their patients, striving to create happy memories for them while they spend Christmas in hospital.

With your support, we can help our NHS Heroes not only at Christmas, but through these challenging times and beyond.

Your donation will help put in place initiatives to support staff and help them deal with the adverse emotional and physical effects that this pandemic has had, and will continue to have for a long time to come, directing funds where they are needed most and making the greatest difference possible to the 24,000 NHS workers in Edinburgh and Lothians.

Head of Marketing Greg McEwan said: “Christmas is a time for families getting together and creating special memories but unfortunately many of us have lost loved ones through COVID-19 and other illnesses over the past 12 months.

“Working with our partners at Edinburgh and Lothian Health Foundation we have produced a Tree of Lights where fans can leave a message for a loved one or our NHS heroes and front line workers whilst making a donation to the ELHF.

“Thank you all again for your fantastic support and we hope you are safe and well and hope you all have a wonderful Christmas with your families.”

