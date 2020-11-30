Gorgie City Farm would like to invite everyone along tomorrow at 4.30pm for the farms Christmas tree light switch on, with special guests (to be announced shortly)

To book Santa’s grotto email Christmas@l-o-v-e.org.uk ( location- outdoor stables with social distancing and safety precautions in place) and meet Santa and receive a gift running from 1st-22nd December 4.30pm until 6.30pm

From December 1st – 22nd Gorgie Farm will be open until 6.30pm to enjoy the lights and animals in the evening.

A spokesperson said: “We know it’s been a strange year and many children will not have had the opportunity to see Santa. Join us for family games, tombola, raffles and fun festivities we look forward to seeing you then.”

Please note that numbers are limited on the farm due to current restrictions, priorities will be given to people who have a secure and confirmed booking at our Santa’s Grotto…. Please adhere to our one way systems around the farm at all times.

Masks to be worn at all times within any indoor areas and please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

