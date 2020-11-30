Police in Lothians and Scottish Borders Division have launched their annual campaign to keep the public safe and deter crime over the festive period.

Despite the continued efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus, including various restrictions in place across the region, officers anticipate that Christmas and New Year will remain an extremely busy time.

Appropriate resources will be in place throughout West Lothian, East Lothian, Midlothian and the Borders to engage with the public, offer reassurance and crime prevention advice and deter criminal activity.

In addition, the Lothians and Scottish Borders Division Christmas Calendar will return to social media to provide a range of useful safety and crime prevention advice.

This year, throughout the festive season, Police Scotland’s Made From Crime campaign is also being promoted to encourage the public to spot the tell-tale signs of criminal activity in their communities and report their suspicions to either police, or the charity Crimestoppers.

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie, Divisional Commander for the Lothians and Scottish Borders, said: “We appreciate this has been an extremely challenging year for many members of our communities and we are committed to ensuring your Christmas and New Year help end 2020 on a positive note.

“My officers throughout the division will be in place to respond to any incidents, which may arise, and will also be out and about in their local areas to engage directly with the public and businesses in order to provide crime prevention advice and personal safety information.

“As in previous years, we will utilise our social media channels to promote our festive safety messaging, but will also use this opportunity to promote the Made From Campaign. I encourage everyone to follow us on social media, read our daily posts and take stock of their messages.”

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns from Lothians and Scottish Borders CID said: “Criminals don’t take a break at Christmas and so neither can we. Our efforts in tackling serious and organised crime are a year-round commitment, but we are using the festive period to raise awareness among the public as to how criminals profit from crime and what to look out for.

“Our communities have worked hard all year, and in very difficult circumstances, to provide for themselves and their families, as well as buying Christmas gifts.

“Criminals, however, have made their lifestyle and earnings through profiting from the misery of others and that is something we cannot and will not tolerate.

“We know that the public do not want organised crime taking place in their area and you can assist us in stopping this activity and bringing offenders to justice, by being vigilant for signs of unexplained wealth and reporting your concerns to us via 101. Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

