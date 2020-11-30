The asymptomatic testing site for students backed by the UK Government opened on Monday 30 November 2020 at the University of Edinburgh.

The programme is run in partnership with the University of Edinburgh and other Scottish universities, The Scottish Government and NHS Test and Protect all playing a part. It will support students leaving their term- time accommodation to travel home at the end of term for the winter break and protect the wider community

Asymptomatic testing sites (ATS) featuring lateral flow tests have launched at the University at two locations as part of the government’s UK-wide drive to increase the availability of mass testing.

Covid-19 asymptomatic testing starts at Edinburgh University. PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography www.neilhannaphotography.co.uk 07702 246823

The test centre is also open to students in Edinburgh Napier University, Queen Margaret University and SRUC.

In addition to limiting social mixing for two weeks prior to going home, the government says the testing will help to break the chain of transmission amongst students, especially when they are infected but are not aware of it, and help to ensure the safety of their loved ones.



The University of Edinburgh is working with NHS Test & Protect to set up on-campus ATS facilities so that students who intend to move household over the winter break, and are without symptoms, are able to get tested and asked to self-isolate if they do test positive, or reassured quickly if they are not.

From today, testing is available at two University premises: the University’s Pleasance Sport Complex and the Main Games Hall at St Leonard’s Land on Holyrood Road.

The centre is open between Monday 30 November and Wednesday 9 December, from 10:00am until 8pm.

Travelling home testing







