The Hibernian Community Foundation has secured significant funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a new project.

This will research and trace the history of Hibernian Women’s Football Team in the context of Scottish Women’s Football.

The creation of the Hibernian Learning Centre in the South Stand at Easter Road Stadium in 2009 enabled the charity to support the community in many different ways. This innovative one year project will recruit and train volunteers to create a fully accessible digital archive which tells the story of the club from its formation in 1999.

The project hopes to encourage people to contribute pictures, stories, and other memorabilia and will deliver oral history sessions to record memories of people involved in women’s football.

In addition, the Foundation plans to develop and produce a touring exhibition and to create a website to share information on the projects publications and promotional materials.

The aim is to deliver an outreach programme in schools to encourage pupils to learn about the club’s heritage.

The project will be based at Easter Road Stadium and will run for a year.

