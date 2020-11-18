Edinburgh singer songwriters Hanley and the Baird are releasing their second single of the year, aiming to repeat the chart success they had with Follow the Rainbows.

Their second single Looking At You, Looking At Me will be released on Friday 20 November 2020.

Hanley and the Baird burst into the Scottish and UK Download charts during the lockdown with their first single, Follow the Rainbows. Since then they have been keeping their fanbase entertained performing live on Facebook every Friday since March.

Their new single, Looking at You, Looking at Me is inspired by their journey as musicians throughout the years and earning the right to play on the stages where they perform with their band today.

Annette (Hanley) and Kirsty (Baird) are grateful to The Festival Theatre and the Alhambra, both stages where Hanley and the Baird have entertained. The two theatres allowed access to film scenes for the video which will accompany the single.

The new single was initially written back in 2012, but the songwriters feel it is even more important right now as so many of these stages and theatres are lying empty whilst many musicians, artists, actors, backstage crew etc are out of work during the pandemic.

Kirsty (The Baird) said: “We wrote the single together about earning our own right to play and perform on these stages.

“We have never taken anything for granted and have worked hard to earn the right and continue to do so. It was very important for us that some of our music video was filmed inside the theatres at this time. It’s sad to see these theatres lying empty and we hope along with everyone else in the industry that they get back up and running normally as soon as possible.”

Looking At You, Looking At Me will be available to download and stream on all digital platforms from 20 November 2020.

