Further to the Scottish Government announcement yesterday, and updated advice we have received from sportscotland, the Scottish Football Association been confirmed that contact football – including training and matches – is not permitted for grassroots football in Level 4 local authority areas.

Non-contact training is permitted for all age groups in Level 4 local authority areas for clubs and organised groups should they wish to offer activity.

The SFA await further clarification on the travel restrictions for players, parents, coaches and officials moving in and out of Level 4 areas.

Access to facilities may be limited and out with the control of many clubs at this stage.

Please contact your relevant facility operator for further information.

Clubs are asked to remain in contact with your players and members during the heightened restrictions.

The Scottish FA will maintain dialogue with Scottish Government and sportscotland to reiterate the importance of the national sport to communities across the country.

Guidance has not changed for Levels 0, 1, 2, 3, but please be aware of implications of any updated travel guidance that may restrict movement.

Please note that the professional exemptions remain in place for all areas.

