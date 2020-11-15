Colin, the giant carp, has been hooked again at popular Eliburn Fishery where officials plan major changes to encourage more local anglers.



The new committee are using the quieter winter months to smarten up swims and pegs and tidy up the popular member and day ticket fishery in Livingston.



Long-term plans currently being discussed include removing deep roots in weed beds and coaching sessions to bring more young people into the sport.



The three-acre fishery is fishing well currently with Colin having been netted again. This time he weighed-in at 26lbs 10oz. The picture shows John Wood with Colin when he was captured last June, a pound less than he is now.



Other carp in excess of 13lbs have also been hooked recently with quality tench and bream also been recorded in recent weeks.



Emma Ford, who is the non-for-profit club’s secretary, said she would love to see local anglers come to Eliburn instead of getting in their cars and heading for Magiscroft near Cumbernauld, Orchil near Auchterarder or even further afield to Broom which is near Annan.



And she added: “We have quality fish in the water at Eliburn.”



A day ticket is £7 for two rods and fishing currently is from 8am to 3.30pm. Barbless hooks plus a landing net and unhooking mat are essentials for anglers who are not allowed a keep net on Eliburn.



A variety of baits including boilies, luncheon meat, maggot, Powerbait and sweetcorn are fished on the water which is a maximum of 13ft deep in places.



The committee continues with a regular feeding programme and they have ambitious plans to encourage young people into the sport.”



For those who have not visited before, Eliburn is near the Livingston Community Football Club, not to be confused with Scottish Premiership side Livingston FC.



The postcode is EH54 7EE. There is a car park only yards from one end of the fishery and tickets can be bought from bailiffs on the day.



