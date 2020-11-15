Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace 35-year-old Lauren Weeks who has been reported missing in Edinburgh.

There are growing concerns for Lauren who was last seen around 10:40 pm on Tuesday the 10th of November at Waverley Bridge.

She is known to travel around the UK and is from the North Wales area.

Lauren is described as a white female, 5ft7 of slim build, long blond hair. She is believed to be dressed in all black with a high quality windproof jacket, skirt and ankle boots.

She is believed to be carrying a large grey mountaineering style backpack. She is well spoken with an English/ North Welsh accent.

Anyone who may have seen Lauren, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1155 of 12/11/2020

