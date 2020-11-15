A police investigation is underway after a suspicious package was found at the Royal Mail Office in Cutlins Road yesterday.

Staff were evacuated from the sorting office as officers, firefighters and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) staff attended to the scene.

After the evacuation, staff were allowed to return to the building.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.25am on Saturday, 14 November, to a report of a suspicious package at a sorting office in Cultins Road, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, supported by the EOD.

“The building was partially evacuated as a precaution and later re-opened once EOD removed the package.

“Enquiries into this are ongoing.”

