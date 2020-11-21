Following an increase in antisocial behaviour in Bristo Square, George Square and Nicolson Street during the past few weekends, police officers will be carrying out focused patrols in these areas this weekend.

Officers have asked the public to be considerate and always remember and adhere to the restrictions announced by The Scottish Government to stop the spread of #Coronavirus.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “We are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“As we have consistently said throughout the pandemic, the vast majority of the public have been complying with the regulations.

“Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort where there is a clear breach of the legislation.”

