Hibs’ manager Dean Gibson admits that his side had an ‘off night defensively’ and that Celtic made them pay for that but claims that the final score was bizarre considering the number of chances his players created.

Jodie Bartle opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute before Anita Marcos added a second moments later.

20th November 2020 Edinburgh – Hibs Joelle Murray challenges Sarah Ewens during the SWPL 1 match between Hibs and Celtic at Ainslie Park. Celtic ran out 6-2 winners on the night. *** NOT FOR SYNDICATION ***

Rachael Boyle pulled one back from the penalty spot and at that time there was not a great deal between the teams. The next goal was always going to be important and it fell to Celtic when Marcos grabbed her second of the night.

Lisa Robertson scored Celtic’s fourth with a tremendous strike from 30-yards which flew over the head of Sophie Allison into the net then just before the Natalie Ross made it 5-1 at the break, a scoreline that flattered the Hoops.

Five minutes after the restart Charlotte Potts made it 5-2 then moments later Celtic restored their four-goal advantage in style when Summer Green fired in a superb 25-yard strike.

Hibs remain in fourth place with six points from the opening five matches.

After the game Gibson said: “It was strange strange game. It was never a 6-2 game, more of a 6- 5 or 6-6 type of game.

“Celtic just took more of their chances than we did.

“In the first-half I don’t know how we were 5-1 down in that game. We looked very comfortable going forward, we looked very comfortable on the ball. We were creating chances but we just weren’t taking them.

“At the other end of the pitch Celtic were taking the chances that they probably created so Celtic were clinical and we weren’t and we paid for that at half-time.

“It’s probably been a problem with our game up to this point that we are not taking the chances we create but tonight it was just bizarre, the goals that we lost were just not the players that I know.

“We clearly had an off night defensively and Celtic made us pay for that.

“We have taken nothing from the last three games which is severely disappointing but we need to look forward to the next four games that are about to come up.”

