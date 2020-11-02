An Edinburgh law firm will hope to raise vital funds for nine of the UK’s best loved charities, after signing up for Will Aid, the annual charity will writing campaign.

MHD Law LLP has signed up to the scheme, which runs throughout November, for the 16th year in a row.

The firm has raised £13,255 for the nine charities involved since it joined the scheme.

Kieran Fitzpatrick from the firm said: “We are very excited to be involved in the Will Aid campaign again this year.

“It gives us an excellent opportunity to reach people in our community who do not have a will and help them to protect their loved ones for the future.

“It also means we can raise funds for nine incredible charities which make a huge difference to people in need both here in the UK and around the world.”

The Will Aid scheme takes place across the country during November and supports ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland).

Thanks to the generosity of solicitors like MHD Law LLP, the campaign has raised more than £21 million for these charities since it launched 31 years ago.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, charities are in need of donations now more than ever.

Campaign director Peter de Vena Franks said: “One in three people die in the UK without making a will, often leaving confusion and chaos behind along with the sadness of losing a loved one.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly made people reflect on the fragility of life and reinforced the importance of having a professionally-written will in place.

“Will Aid encourages people to prepare this vital piece of paperwork at the same time as making a difference by raising money for charity.

“We are thrilled that MHD Law LLP has joined this year’s campaign. They have contributed a great deal to our fundraising efforts in the past and I know they will continue to work with us in future.”

Law firms across the country are being asked to sign up and pledge a portion of their time to write basic wills, putting duty before profit and instead asking clients to make a voluntary donation.

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills. Donations support the vital work of the nine partner charities.

Any additional work to the will can be charged separately and is paid to the law firm.

Will Aid solicitors will be following the most up-to-date government health advice to ensure that face-to-face meetings remain safe. Many firms will be able to write wills at a distance via a phone or online consultations.

Some firms will only be offering their services remotely. Participating firms can be contacted directly for more information.

www.willaid.org.uk/solicitors

Like this: Like Loading...