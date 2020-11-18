Officers from #OpAgora recovered this bike in Edinburgh and are keen to trace the owner.

Police Scotland launched Operation Agora two years ago in response to the rising numbers of cycles being stolen in the city.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

At that time Insp Caroline Flynn from St Leonard’s Police Station said: “We recognise and understand the impact bike theft has on Edinburgh’s communities and through Operation Agora we continue to investigate all crimes of this nature thoroughly.

“Thanks to inquiries conducted by the dedicated Agora team, a sizeable number of pedal cycles have been recovered and reunited with their rightful owners.

“Tackling acquisitive crime in all its forms is one of Edinburgh Division’s top priorities and we are working hard to ensure offenders are brought to justice, while at the same time providing victims with all the relevant crime prevention advice to stop them falling victim.”

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting incident 0647 13/11/2020.

Officers have asked the public to share the photograph on social media.

