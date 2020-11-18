The National Records of Scotland have reported the number of deaths involving Covid-19 for week 46 which is from 9 – 15 November 2020.

As at 15 November, 5,135 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

Between 9 and 15 November, 278 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, representing an increase of 71 deaths from the previous week.

Just over two-thirds (69%) of those who died in the latest week were aged 75 and over, 12% were aged under 65.

In the last week, there were 105 deaths in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 63 in Lanarkshire and 31 in Lothian.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals representing 198 deaths, 72 occurred in care homes and 8 at home or in a non-institutional setting.

To place these statistics in context, the total number of all-cause deaths registered in the week ending 15 November was 1,329, 17% higher than the average over the previous five years.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Each statistic represents heartbreak for families across the country who mourn the loss of loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Deaths are not spread equally across the country, with the majority of deaths occurring in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire Health Board areas.”

Like this: Like Loading...