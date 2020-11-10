The latest figures for today detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours have just been announced today, 10 November 2020, by The Scottish Government.
The First Minister is to address Holyrood this afternoon on the level of restrictions which apply in each local authority area.
The levels at which each local authority sits within the Strategic Framework was discussed by councillors at the Policy and Sustainability Committee meeting this morning. The Chief Executive and the Council Leader both explained that they had had a meeting with Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, just last night. It was clear that owing to other factors Edinburgh will probably remain in Level three for another week when the new restrictions are announced by the First Minister this afternoon.
Conservative councillors asked if Edinburgh is on the ‘watchlist’ as it appeared to them to that the city is on the cusp of a lower level. They accused the council administration of not standing up for Edinburgh when discussing these matters with The Scottish Government.
Cllr Nick Cook said that what was needed was not a political or partisan approach but independence of thought and objectivity. He said that Edinburgh has a lower prevalence than other local authorities in the west that are in the same level. Conservative Group leader Cllr Iain Whyte said that the administration should look to Ian Murray MP who is calling for the city to be moved to a lower level of restrictions, saying “He realises the damage to businesses in Edinburgh”. Cllr Joanna Mowat said that the government has set the levels and Edinburgh does not approach any of these on any of the criteria.
The Council Leader, Adam McVey, said that he wants Edinburgh to move to a lower level of restrictions as there is a huge impact on business and that he would like to see the features of each tier or level reviewed as well as possible moves from one level to the other. But the Chief Executive of the council, Andrew Kerr said that it is about more than just the maths, and Edinburgh is affected by the surrounding local authorities. He suggested that Edinburgh will remain in Level Three subject to Cabinet approval this morning. He also said that the government is concerned about inconsistency, that the figures have plateaued but are not diminishing and they would like the numbers to remain more stable before moving Edinburgh either up or down in the framework.
The Scottish Government will pronounce each week the levels that each local authority area will be in for at least the week following.
Detailed data on each local authority area will be published on the Scottish Government website this afternoon.
The figures in Scotland as at 10 November 2020 are as follows:
The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 832 new cases reported.
Of these 114 were in Lothian.
The total number of tests – 10,499 with 9.5% of these with positive results.
- 10,499 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, of which
- 993 (9.5%) were positive
- 5,907 were from NHS Scotland labs
- 4,592 were from the UK Government testing programme
Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 1239
Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 102 which is 3 fewer than yesterday
The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days is 39.
Since the start of the outbreak:
- 3,079 people have died who have tested positive
- 4,649 deaths have been registered in Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate up to 1 November
- 46% of COVID-19 registered deaths related to deaths in care homes, 47% were in hospitals and 7% were at home or non-institutional settings (as at 14 October)
National Records of Scotland announced their weekly figures on Wednesday of last week which state that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1 November 2020 is 4,649. They will report again this Wednesday.
