After an impressive start to the season Hibs face a difficult run of three matches in November.

The mood amongst the Hibs’ fans will be determined by the result of the Scottish Cup semi-final against city rivals Hearts on 31 October 2020, and no-one knows which of Edinburgh’s clubs will be in the Christmas Cup final.

If it’s Hibs, Jack Ross’s men will travel to Pittodrie in confident mood to face Aberdeen on 6 November. If not there will be a massive shadow over the club which will take some time to shift.

Given that Hibs are a top-flight side who have been playing competitive games since early August while Hearts only began in October, the fans are expecting a victory but their Derby record gives cause for concern.

The international break follows and once again Hibs will be without several first-team players for the final Betfred League Cup Group B match against Dundee at Easter Road. Victory would ensure a seeded place in the last-16 although defeat would still probably be enough to qualify depending on other results.

The final game could be a dress rehearsal for the Scottish Cup final as Neil Lennon’s Celtic visit Easter Road having won the previous game in Glasgow comfortably.

