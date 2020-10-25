The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are reaching out to underrepresented groups to raise awareness of the range of roles they offer, both operational and non-operational.

This month, two women only events will take place to kick off the online information sessions.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the format for the information sessions is changing.

For the first time, the events will be online only and the first of these will take place on Thursday 29 October, 6pm – 8pm, and Saturday 31 October, 10am -12pm.

During the sessions, participants will hear from women in the service about the range of careers available and how to apply for these roles.

If you know someone who might be interested in a place at the event, ask them to sign up via Eventbrite – places are limited.

In the coming month, more online information sessions will be announced for other groups of people who are interested in learning more about careers in the fire service and these will be part of a rolling programme in future.

