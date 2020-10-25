Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross says that everyone at the club is now focussed on Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden and claims that the players are in the best possible frame of mind.

Hibs overcame an on-form Kilmarnock on Saturday thanks to a Kevin Nisbet penalty midway through the first half but created several other chances that could have wrapped the game up before the finish.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 26/12/2019. Pic shows: Hibs’ Manager, Jack Ross, shouts instructions to his team as Hearts go down 0-2 to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship, Edinburgh Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The result saw Hibs overtake Aberdeen to move into third place in the table but now the attention has moved to Hampden.

Ross told Hibernian TV: “It’s a happy dressing room but an excited dressing room because we have known that this game is on the horizon but we have had important league games to take care of but now every bit of our focus and attention, whether it’s rest and recovery or starting to train and get geared up toward next Saturday.

“We have an excited group about it. I’m excited, the staff are excited, the players excited because we know that it is an opportunity to get to the final. We know what’s at stake in terms of the game itself but I have a group that are in the best possible frame of mind and that is brilliant for me as a manger.”

Christian Doidge who is currently on 99-professional goals would live to reach the ‘ton’ against city rivals Hearts knows how much this game means to the supporters and everyone connected to the club.

Doidge and Kevin Nisbet have developed a formidable partnership up front and the Welshman who has been linked with an international call up has been looking forward to the game for some time.

He added: “We know what it (Semi-final) means to the fans and everyone around the club so it’s a massive game for us. It’s something that we have known about for a long time so it’s something that we have been looking forward to over lockdown. It’s a great opportunity for us to have a right good go to try and get the win.”

Nisbet is also excited at the prospect of helping Hibs to a Christmas Scottish Cup final by taking part in his first Edinburgh derby.

He said: “For us it’s about taking each week game by game and just trying to bang out as many wins as possible. We have a big one next week so hopefully it continues.

“It’s my first Edinburgh derby and I am absolutely buzzing for it. I can’t wait and I know that all the boys are just ready to go.”

Like this: Like Loading...