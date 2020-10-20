CURRIE BALERNO ROTARY CLUB’S 2021 CALENDAR IN CELEBRATION OF ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY

The Currie Balerno Rotary Club has produced a calendar for 2021to mark its 40th year of service to the local community. The Club was inaugurated in April 1981 and received its charter on 17 June 1981. The calendar features paintings by local Rotarian Richard Basker.

In 2017 Richard completed a watercolour painting of the new Queensferry Crossing to raise funds for Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign. Prints of the painting were sold locally and through other Rotary Clubs. In total the sales, together with related donations, raised nearly £10,000 for End Polio Now.

Richard now presents 12 paintings to make up the Rotary Club’s calendar for 2021. The calendar is offered at a price of £10 and the money raised will go primarily to local charities and community projects.

More information about the calendar is available on the Club’s website at www.cbrotary.org or from Colin Aspinall at aspinall_colin@hotmail.com (Tel: 07732 685929.)

