Police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old man was seriously injured in the Gorgie area.

The incident happened around 5pm yesterday afternoon when the teenager walked into a shop on Gorgie Road with a stab wound to his leg.

It’s believed the incident happened in the Westfield Court area. The 18-year-old was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

There is no description of the suspect.

Detective Sergeant Rory Legge, of Corstorphine CID, said: “This happened at a busy time of the day and we know there would’ve been a lot of traffic and people in the area.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any suspicious behaviour around the Westfield Court area just before 5pm on Monday to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2228 of 19 October 2020. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

